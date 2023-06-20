Nike Brings .SWOOSH to Fortnite's 240M Users With 'Airphoria' Virtual Experience

"Airphoria," a collaboration between Nike, Fortnite creator Epic Games and branded game builder Beyond Creative, will be available to play in Fortnite from now through June 27. All Fortnite players who play this island for 10 minutes or more will receive the Air Max 1 '86 Back Bling digital sneaker, which can be claimed through .SWOOSH as an "achievement." Achievements cannot be traded or sold and do not have a monetary value.