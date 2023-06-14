ApeCoin DAO Special Council Six-Figure Salaries Sparks Tension

The Ape Foundation is overseen by a Special Council, whose purpose is to "administer DAO proposals and serve the vision of the community," though what that specifically entails is not laid out. DAO members vote annually on special council members, which at present include Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Animoca Brands chairman Yat Siu and three other prominent Bored Ape personalities. Several roles, including Special Council members and governance stewards, were planned to be voted on and filled later this month.