Snoop Dogg Drops New NFTs That Evolve With His Tour

The Snoop Dogg Passport Series digital collectibles will give holders access to exclusive art, merchandise and behind-the-scenes content.

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconJun 13, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 13, 2023 at 4:10 p.m. UTC
Snoop Dogg Passport Series

(Snoop Dogg Passport Series)

Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has launched a new non-fungible token (NFT) collectible series that will evolve in utility as he goes on tour this summer.

According to the website, the Snoop Dogg Passport Series is akin to a "tour poster that evolves with each place Snoop stops on tour." The NFT will grant holders access to behind-the-scenes content, exclusive merch, art and experiences from the music icon. Snoop's summer tour will begin on July 7 in Vancouver.

As part of the Passport Series, the rapper, whose given name is Calvin Broadus Jr., is also announcing Snoop Selects, a curated collection of NFT artwork that will be airdropped to all passport holders.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been pushing things forward,” said Snoop Dogg in a press release. “With the passport series, I can give my fans the opportunity to travel the world with me – no one’s ever done that. I’ve always been a pioneer, and digital merch is part of the future. I’m hoping other artists can see what I’m doing and continue to innovate on their own.”

The series was created in partnership with Web3 platform Transient labs and talent agency WME. Chris Ostoich, the COO of Transient Labs, helped engineer and create the Snoop Dogg Passport Series.

The passport is available for purchase for about $42 or 0.025 ETH through Crossmint, an NFT payment processor, or through various crypto wallets.

Both Snoop Dogg and his son, Cordell Broadus, have been heavily involved in NFT collection and crypto investment for the last few years. At one point, the rapper even teased plans to turn Death Row Record into "the first major label in the metaverse."

The rapper released his first NFT collection called A Journey with the Dogg in March 2021, which included a song called "NFT." He also began developing the Snoopverse, a virtual community in metaverse world The Sandbox in December 2021.

Read More: Snoop Dogg's NFT Mixtape Invites Remixes. Does It Authorize Them?

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.


Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR.

