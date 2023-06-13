Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar Launch Web3 Tequila Loyalty Program
The Santo Spirits Club NFT loyalty program will reward members with tiered perks, including an opportunity to win a virtual tequila tasting with Hagar and Fieri, as well as autographed guitars.
Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri and Grammy-winning musician Sammy Hagar are sending tequila fans to flavortown with a new non-fungible token (NFT) loyalty program for their premium spirits brand Santo Spirits.
The Santo Spirits Club loyalty program will leverage Trident3, a Web3 onramp for enterprise clients, and is built on the Near Protocol.
According to a press release, the club will reward members with tiered perks, including an opportunity to win a virtual tequila tasting with Hagar and Fieri, as well as autographed physical guitars. Those who sign up for the loyalty program will receive a "mystery" NFT, and a "bonus" NFT will be made available to the first 1,000 members that sign up.
The program precedes the brand's release of its newest Santo Añejo Tequila, and the utility of the NFTs will be revealed upon the spirit's launch. According to the brand, users can earn an unlimited number of rewards and utility opportunities for continued engagement.
“The new Santo Spirits Club Web3 loyalty program will connect with fans, foster community and cultivate brand loyalty," said Santo Spirits CEO and president Dan Butkus in a statement. "We will build this with Sammy and Guy’s global fanbase in mind to make this one of the most rewarding experiences in the category.”
Santo Spirits is the product of a long-term friendship between Hagar and Fieri, though Hagar has been involved in the tequila industry for decades. Other global wine and spirits brands have embraced NFTs in recent years, blending physical goods with virtual collectibles: Glenfiddich sold bottles of an $18,000 rare whiskey as NFTs in October 2021, Hennessy released two limited-edition cognac bottles through NFT marketplace BlockBar for $226,450 in January 2022 and Budweiser bought the Beer.eth domain name and unveiled several NFT collections under its Budverse Web3 arm in recent years.
