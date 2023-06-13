Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar Launch Web3 Tequila Loyalty Program

Santo Spirits is the product of a long-term friendship between Hagar and Fieri, though Hagar has been involved in the tequila industry for decades. Other global wine and spirits brands have embraced NFTs in recent years, blending physical goods with virtual collectibles: Glenfiddich sold bottles of an $18,000 rare whiskey as NFTs in October 2021, Hennessy released two limited-edition cognac bottles through NFT marketplace BlockBar for $226,450 in January 2022 and Budweiser bought the Beer.eth domain name and unveiled several NFT collections under its Budverse Web3 arm in recent years.