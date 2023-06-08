Kraken NFT Marketplace Launches With Support for Ethereum, Solana and Polygon Collections

Bitcoin
$26,538.41+0.20%
Ethereum
$1,847.08-0.21%
Binance Coin
$263.60+0.92%
XRP
$0.52162805+1.36%
Cardano
$0.32389300-1.17%
Dogecoin
$0.06794636+0.31%
Solana
$18.70-1.92%
Polygon
$0.77620566+0.05%
Tron
$0.07768492+0.94%
Litecoin
$88.29-0.48%
Polkadot
$5.02-0.40%
Binance USD
$0.99995823+0.09%
Avalanche
$13.94-1.33%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000797+0.84%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,664.82+0.99%
Uniswap
$4.62+1.44%
Chainlink
$5.98+0.43%
Cosmos
$9.45-1.06%
Monero
$142.99-1.07%
Ethereum Classic
$16.96-0.02%
Stellar
$0.08735500-0.34%
Bitcoin Cash
$111.57+0.26%
Lido DAO
$2.16-8.57%
Internet Computer
$4.17-1.02%
Filecoin
$4.11-1.54%
Quant
$111.07-2.18%
Crypto.com
$0.05886356-0.05%
Aptos
$7.62-2.38%
Hedera
$0.04822114-0.63%
Arbitrum
$1.13-0.94%
VeChain
$0.01795421-0.58%
NEAR Protocol
$1.41-0.66%
ApeCoin
$2.92+0.50%
The Graph
$0.11363114-0.22%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99717537-0.14%
EOS
$0.88870000+4.20%
Stacks
$0.64931773+2.23%
The Sandbox
$0.48451638-1.72%
Algorand
$0.12362485-2.57%
Optimism
$1.39-0.76%
Elrond
$34.94-0.15%
Aave
$59.70+0.68%
Fantom
$0.29614139+1.35%
Tezos
$0.83700000-1.58%
Theta
$0.76499368+0.42%
Decentraland
$0.41831729-1.92%
Immutable X
$0.72097623+4.35%
Axie Infinity
$6.20-2.17%
Synthetix
$2.08-2.51%
Flow
$0.62601482-0.88%
NEO
$9.06+0.30%
Gala
$0.02588635-0.86%
Curve DAO Token
$0.76110953-0.21%
Bitcoin SV
$30.34+1.02%
Luna Classic
$0.00009945+6.92%
Maker
$628.08+1.14%
Kava.io
$1.00+0.81%
Injective Protocol
$6.99+0.84%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053+0.70%
IOTA
$0.18082891+1.02%
PAX Gold
$1,933.92+0.76%
Chiliz
$0.08762094-0.07%
Mina
$0.50139208+2.18%
eCash
$0.00002269+0.54%
Dash
$38.85+0.78%
Woo Network
$0.21852942+0.67%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.88621138-1.18%
Nexo
$0.63484693-1.54%
Zilliqa
$0.02137763+2.04%
Mask Network
$4.10+0.72%
THORChain
$1.08-0.66%
dYdX
$1.97+0.09%
PancakeSwap
$1.57+1.92%
Flare
$0.01880666-2.67%
Loopring
$0.24431868-1.17%
Enjin
$0.30072617-0.48%
Convex Finance
$3.82-1.44%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19720400-0.42%
FLOKI
$0.00002716+1.29%
Illuvium
$50.17+2.97%
NEM
$0.02890141+0.74%
Holo
$0.00144511+0.39%
Oasis Network
$0.05007953-0.65%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.13%
Qtum
$2.36-0.75%
Zcash
$28.97+0.03%
Fetch.ai
$0.22783678-1.05%
Celo
$0.47101264+0.25%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.05-0.84%
Kusama
$25.81-0.63%
Ravencoin
$0.01882498+1.91%
SXP
$0.38962053-0.39%
Compound
$32.04-0.21%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.76208184+1.77%
Audius
$0.20453386-0.29%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.88+1.22%
ICON
$0.21689449-0.56%
BLUR
$0.42028929-1.27%
Decred
$13.73+4.79%
Helium
$1.42+1.22%
IoTeX
$0.02122625-0.71%
Stepn
$0.22950090-0.67%
Yearn Finance
$6,029.20+0.55%
JasmyCoin
$0.00408025-2.70%
Ankr
$0.02372327+1.73%
EthereumPoW
$1.77+2.86%
0x
$0.20099213+0.35%
Moonbeam
$0.26171930-0.76%
Braintrust
$0.67373588-2.90%
Wax
$0.04828669-0.02%
Harmony
$0.01283937+2.09%
Waves
$1.57-0.01%
Band Protocol
$1.23+1.35%
Siacoin
$0.00295924-1.32%
Sushiswap
$0.74718735+3.25%
Joe
$0.41481917+0.56%
SafePal
$0.37647905+1.25%
Aragon
$3.36+2.82%
Skale
$0.02959944-1.34%
Livepeer
$4.70-5.97%
Synapse
$0.69257467-7.50%
Gains Network
$4.24-0.19%
Stargate Finance
$0.62811526+2.98%
UMA Protocol
$1.76-4.57%
TerraUSD
$0.01285382+3.56%
Amp
$0.00219778-2.46%
DigiByte
$0.00724097-0.96%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16338059-1.99%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02351786+1.41%
Lisk
$0.78593671-2.45%
Cartesi
$0.15243146+0.46%
Polymath Network
$0.12190000-1.03%
Nervos Network
$0.00323030+1.92%
NuCypher
$0.08058396-0.01%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-3.53%
iExec RLC
$1.43+6.62%
Kyber Network
$0.55875246+0.37%
SPACE ID
$0.34515246+1.51%
Nano
$0.70489261-0.52%
OMG Network
$0.66640852+0.96%
MetisDAO
$20.28-1.61%
Syscoin
$0.11948483-0.45%
Numeraire
$13.23-0.02%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00190672-1.32%
Celsius
$0.18813387+0.08%
Chromia
$0.13962585-0.74%
Ren
$0.07916592-1.90%
Steem
$0.17532399-1.29%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.19+0.16%
Dent
$0.00077418-0.58%
Secret
$0.34813357+1.63%
NKN
$0.10900754-0.57%
MOBOX
$0.34799752+0.62%
WINkLink
$0.00007025+0.65%
Civic
$0.08116992+3.82%
COTI
$0.05377040-0.88%
Bifrost
$0.04969144+2.73%
Request
$0.08153653+2.59%
Bancor
$0.39191109+0.75%
Spell Token
$0.00050811+1.00%
Keep Network
$0.10726133-1.02%
Sun Token
$0.00579048+0.23%
CEEK VR
$0.06267717-1.55%
Index Chain
$0.06654180+0.84%
Augur
$5.99+0.14%
WazirX
$0.10353757+0.68%
Storj
$0.32663605+9.69%
SuperRare
$0.07546711+1.04%
XYO Network
$0.00358981-3.03%
Stormx
$0.00391336-1.13%
Reef
$0.00183826-0.43%
LooksRare
$0.07682844-0.41%
RACA
$0.00012401+1.55%
Raydium
$0.19645380+0.23%
Moonriver
$5.73-1.17%
Saitama
$0.00086689-0.33%
Adventure Gold
$0.47247665+6.31%
GAS
$2.55-1.13%
Voyager Token
$0.12100665+1.26%
Orchid
$0.05770030-0.46%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16738405+4.28%
Polkastarter
$0.31204183+0.38%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16728381+1.06%
Verge
$0.00174847+1.47%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000010.75%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17284705+3.96%
Serum
$0.06927732+2.07%
Enzyme
$16.70-0.71%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.55+2.23%
Blue Zelle
$0.05931301+2.30%
CLV
$0.03798860-0.11%
Quickswap
$48.01+0.44%
district0x
$0.02859571-0.97%
Star Atlas
$0.00174546+6.60%
Stafi
$0.33554814+5.39%
Harvest Finance
$24.05-0.65%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00380517+12.32%
Rarible
$1.08+0.22%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01396427-3.01%
Tokemak
$0.72201541-1.28%
Quantstamp
$0.01223246+1.82%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02847699-0.92%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.02+9.53%
Pepe
$0.00000108-0.40%
Tether
$1.00+0.07%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.06%
Dai
$0.99992044+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

Kraken NFT Marketplace Launches With Support for Ethereum, Solana and Polygon Collections

Now out of its public beta test, the platform has expanded to include over 250 NFT collections.

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconJun 8, 2023 at 5:26 p.m. UTC
(PiggyBank/Unsplash)

(PiggyBank/Unsplash)

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has officially launched its NFT marketplace out of beta testing, supporting over 250 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across the Ethereum, Solana and Polygon blockchains.

The company launched a public beta version of its NFT platform in November. Initially, it offered support for a curated selection of 70 NFT collections on Ethereum and Solana.

As part of its public launch, the platform has pledged to include not only blue-chip projects like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, but also more affordable collections that can be bought for under $100.

Kraken NFT marketplace says it will not charge gas fees to customers who buy and sell NFTs on the platform. However, it specifies that "gas fees will be incurred when transferring NFTs and other cryptoassets on and off the Kraken platform."

Users have the choice to pay in fiat or cryptocurrency and listings will have built-in rarity rankings. Kraken says MetaMask and Solana's Phantom wallet are currently supported and WalletConnect will be added in the future.

Kraken's latest release comes amid a broader regulatory crackdown against the crypto industry. While U.S. exchanges are facing lawsuits from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Canada recently tightened its regulatory framework for digital asset trading.

Kraken has remained in Canada despite its crypto crackdown while competitors like Binance and OKX have announced their departures, allowing it to usurp the market and grow its customer deposits by 25% in the weeks following the exits. Kraken remains available to U.S. customers with some state-by-state trading restrictions.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

Follow @rosieperper on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
KrakenNFTsSolanaPolygonEthereumNFT marketplaces