NFT Lending Is Trending, Raising Concerns of ‘Predatory’ Platform Behavior

This rise of NFT lending platforms makes sense when you consider the current market conditions. Many NFT holders who purchased their tokens during the bull run are looking to earn some extra ETH in down markets. They can pawn their NFTs by leasing them to a trader who will pay to hold them over a specified period, earning the original owner some ETH. In turn, the borrower gets to join an NFT ecosystem or access certain perks they may not have been able to access otherwise.