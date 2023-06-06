How AI is Transforming Music Creation in Web3

While Ruxandra’s outlook is optimistic, she also acknowledged the concerns of many musicians: “We have to be very vigilant,” she said, noting the importance of protecting the creativity and rights of artists. Just days before Ruxandra’s appearance on The Hash, an AI-generated deep-fake music track titled Heart On My Sleeve gained traction by mimicking the voices of songwriters Drake and the Weeknd – even though neither artist had participated in its creation. Instead, the song’s creators trained the artificial intelligence bot using music by the artists, which angered label owner Universal Music Group over.