Web3-Friendly Browser Brave Introduces NFT-Gated Video Calls
The new tool for its Brave Talk video service allows hosts to use NFTs and POAPS to manage access to calls.
Web3-integrated browser Brave is embracing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by introducing token-gated video calls into its user experience.
The new tool, added on to its existing Brave Talk video service, allows hosts to use NFTs and POAPS to manage access to calls. According to Brave, the feature could be used by NFT projects to chat with other holders.
"In the future, hosts can grant access based on specific token balances or previous ownership of a token or send crypto to participants," the company tweeted.
NFTs can also be used by hosts to "configure avatars, assign moderator permissions, and more." When combined with Brave’s browser-native Brave Wallet, the tools "create the first-ever fully integrated Web3 live event platform, combining browser, wallet and video," the company wrote in a blog post.
The privacy-focused browser and search engine has surpassed 50 million monthly active users. In February, the company introduced support for Solana dapps on iOS and Android versions of Brave.
