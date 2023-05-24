Bitcoin
Web3-Friendly Browser Brave Introduces NFT-Gated Video Calls

The new tool for its Brave Talk video service allows hosts to use NFTs and POAPS to manage access to calls.

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconMay 24, 2023 at 4:50 p.m. UTC
Brave Browser

(Brave)

Web3-integrated browser Brave is embracing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by introducing token-gated video calls into its user experience.

The new tool, added on to its existing Brave Talk video service, allows hosts to use NFTs and POAPS to manage access to calls. According to Brave, the feature could be used by NFT projects to chat with other holders.

The calls are available to all Brave Talk users with a premium subscription on any browser with any Web3 wallet. The feature is only compatible with Ethereum-based NFTs for now.

"In the future, hosts can grant access based on specific token balances or previous ownership of a token or send crypto to participants," the company tweeted.

NFTs can also be used by hosts to "configure avatars, assign moderator permissions, and more." When combined with Brave’s browser-native Brave Wallet, the tools "create the first-ever fully integrated Web3 live event platform, combining browser, wallet and video," the company wrote in a blog post.

The privacy-focused browser and search engine has surpassed 50 million monthly active users. In February, the company introduced support for Solana dapps on iOS and Android versions of Brave.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.


Rosie Perper
Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

Follow @rosieperper on Twitter

Read more about
Web3NFTsBraveBrowsers