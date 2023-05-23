Sorare Carves Out Unique Entry Method for France Due to NFT Regulations

While the new entry method will still allow France-based players to access Sorare, the framework comes with a set of restrictions that alter gameplay. Players in France can access the game by submitting a phone number and proof of residence. After providing this, they will no longer be able to compete with the NFT versions of the digital cards that come with unique rarity traits, but instead will have lineups composed of non-blockchain versions of cards that have similar qualities as Sorare’s NFT-based cards.