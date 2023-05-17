Bitcoin
Axie Infinity Game Launches on Apple App Store In Key Markets

The card-based strategy game Axie Infinity: Origins will open access to Apple users across Latin America and Asia as it continues its global expansion.

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconMay 17, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. UTC
Axie Infinity reached a record-high of $2.5 billion in trading volume in September 2021 (AxieInfinity.com)

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

Sky Mavis, the creator of non-fungible token (NFT) project Axie Infinity, is launching its Axie Infinity: Origins card game on the Apple App Store in key markets where the game is most popular. The game was previously available in limited regions on the Google Play store and through the company's Mavis Hub.

The card-based strategy game, which provides players with free non-NFT "starter" characters, will first launch in the Apple store across Latin America and Asia in countries including Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Venezuela, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. The game has 1.5 million installs across all platforms and plans to continue its global expansion via Google and Apple mobile users.

Sky Mavis is also launching Mavis Market, a curated NFT marketplace powered by the company's native Ronin blockchain. From Wednesday, some collectibles from third-party game or dapp developers who deploy on Ronin will be available on the marketplace. The company also plans to launch a merch store.

“Sky Mavis remains committed to our vision of a player-owner digital nation and is excited to work with app stores to open our ecosystem to a new generation of Lunacians,” said Sky Mavis CEO Trung Nguyen.

Axie Infinity has worked to rebound from a $625 million hack last year, overhauling Ronin's core systems in March to make the network more decentralized and secure. In addition, the company also partnered with game development studios, including Tribes Studio, Bali Games, Directive Games and Bowled.io, to expand the Axie Infinity universe, allowing select games to use the Axie IP.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.


Rosie Perper

