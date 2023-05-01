Sotheby's Launches On-Chain Secondary NFT Marketplace

"The opportunity to expand Sotheby’s Metaverse with a fully on-chain peer-to-peer market is an important step forward in our evolution within the digital art and collectible space," said Michael Bouhanna, Sotheby’s vice president and head of NFTs and digital art in a press release. "To commemorate this event by opening our secondary market to a carefully selected group of artists, many of whom have been at the forefront of the movement and brought digital art to worldwide attention, further emphasizes Sotheby’s commitment to the NFT community and to creating a space for discerning collectors.”