Yuga Labs CEO: 'The Metaverse Is Not New'
The company behind the Bored Apes Yacht Club has a new CEO from Web2, and he knows that you can’t build Web3 with a Web2 mindset.
AUSTIN, Texas — Gamers want to participate in the creative environment of gaming and be a part of the ecosystem, but will flee if they think that the metaverse and Web3 are just about fleecing them for money, Daniel Alegre, the new CEO of Yuga Labs, said on stage at the Consensus 2023 festival here on Friday.
Alegre joined Yuga Labs – the company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs – in December from Activision Blizzard (ATVI), where he served as president and chief operating officer. During his time at Activision Blizzard, he oversaw some of the company’s most important franchises, including World of Warcraft, which was a metaverse, even though it reached its peak in the mid-2000s.
“The reality is the metaverse is not new,” he said. “World of Warcraft, for all intents and purposes, is a metaverse,” he added. “But what Web3 is enabling is not only new interaction and ways for players to find communities that go beyond necessarily the game itself.”
But if you say the word “metaverse” around gamers, they likely won’t have a good response. In December 2021, game publishing house Ubisoft tried to attach non-fungible tokens to Ghost Recon but failed. On-chain data showed that gamers just weren’t interested.
The key to success with Web3 and gaming is to design the game from the ground up with Web3 in mind, Alegre said.
“You can actually really bring the Web 2 players and have them realize, OK, this is what Web3 does,” he said. “If the experiences are excellent, people will follow.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.