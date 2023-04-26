Salesforce Exec: Web3 Needs a 'Reboot'

The values of Web3 are generally understood to be the promotion of decentralization, transparency and self-sovereignty. But those values won’t be the only driver of the mass adoption of the internet’s next iteration, according to Mathieu: The movement must also adopt a business model that responds to the needs of the next generation of internet users. Citing the landmark release of the iPod, which put 1,000 songs in your pocket, Mathieu alluded to Web3 still needing its killer app.