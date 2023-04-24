Polygon, Cardano and Solana NFT Sales Rise as Ethereum NFT Sales Slump

It appears the overall NFT market has cooled amid an extended crypto winter, with a handful of collections eliciting brief spikes in trading over the past few months. According to a Dune dashboard by SeaLaunch, the number of unique users across top NFT marketplaces including Blur, OpenSea and LooksRare fell to 7,805 on April 19, a low not seen since July 2021. The number of sales across NFT marketplaces also fell sharply, with 16,149 sales recorded on April 19, according to the same data from Dune. The last time the number of sales was that low was in November 2021. Numbers have recovered slightly over the past few days.