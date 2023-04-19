Trump’s Second NFT Collection Sells Out While Prices on First Collection Plunge

The second collection features art that closely resembles that from Trump’s NFT debut in December, which also sold out within a day of release. The first collection was a surprise success and its floor price quickly jumped in the 24 hours following the sale, with prices on secondary marketplace OpenSea reaching 0.19 ether (ETH), or about $230 – more than double the original price. Trading volume also crept up to 900 ETH, or $1.08 million, on the day following the sale.