Sotheby's Auctioning Off Rare NFTs From 3AC's Seized Collection

Bitcoin
$29,274.74-2.93%
Ethereum
$1,977.50-4.93%
Binance Coin
$325.90-4.65%
XRP
$0.49511079-4.67%
Arbitrum
$1.56-6.04%
Cardano
$0.41796900-4.77%
Dogecoin
$0.08914917-4.01%
Aptos
$11.54-7.21%
Stellar
$0.09846700-5.48%
Polygon
$1.11-4.96%
Solana
$23.09-6.13%
Chainlink
$7.97-7.44%
Polkadot
$6.40-6.73%
Crypto.com
$0.06925231-4.00%
Litecoin
$92.91-7.58%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.06%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001098-4.28%
Avalanche
$19.48-7.39%
Tron
$0.06577595-0.91%
Uniswap
$5.89-7.04%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,279.59-6.19%
Cosmos
$11.84-4.98%
Internet Computer
$6.35-4.24%
Ethereum Classic
$20.48-5.32%
dYdX
$2.82-10.10%
Monero
$156.85-2.85%
Quant
$112.83-4.30%
Bitcoin Cash
$126.89-3.86%
Filecoin
$5.76-6.91%
Lido DAO
$2.27-8.92%
BLUR
$0.69531303-12.87%
Stepn
$0.36410193-8.09%
Hedera
$0.06278796-6.87%
NEAR Protocol
$2.17-6.27%
Curve DAO Token
$0.96481502-9.34%
VeChain
$0.02440880-6.49%
ApeCoin
$4.24-5.65%
Algorand
$0.20298329-7.82%
The Graph
$0.15636674-8.02%
Decentraland
$0.62669200-7.33%
Fantom
$0.48146251-8.77%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.29-3.17%
EOS
$1.11-7.83%
NEO
$11.99-7.21%
Aave
$74.57-8.11%
The Sandbox
$0.64788733-6.75%
Theta
$1.11-7.95%
Stacks
$0.78134727-7.39%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+1.16%
Tezos
$1.07-7.57%
Elrond
$40.13-6.28%
Flow
$0.96853592-7.40%
Axie Infinity
$8.55-8.40%
Immutable X
$1.04-7.47%
Synthetix
$2.91+0.82%
Optimism
$2.63-0.86%
Luna Classic
$0.00011841-6.37%
Chiliz
$0.13341199-2.33%
Maker
$725.66-6.38%
Mina
$0.76074380-10.62%
Injective Protocol
$8.31-5.15%
Bitcoin SV
$34.83-5.72%
FTX Token
$2.01-3.88%
PancakeSwap
$3.46-4.10%
Dash
$53.47-10.17%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-0.73%
eCash
$0.00003026-5.13%
IOTA
$0.20942429-7.31%
Convex Finance
$5.76-6.19%
Zilliqa
$0.03289344-0.71%
Zcash
$38.76-8.39%
PAX Gold
$2,009.36-0.43%
Mask Network
$5.11-8.54%
Woo Network
$0.28363246-7.75%
THORChain
$1.55-8.28%
Loopring
$0.37173703-7.99%
Compound
$41.78-8.32%
Enjin
$0.41614794-8.22%
Kava.io
$0.85161630-8.14%
Fetch.ai
$0.38051602-8.70%
Basic Attention Token
$0.26350000-5.87%
Nexo
$0.69664622-2.46%
Oasis Network
$0.07085381-7.89%
NEM
$0.03913544-6.39%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.30-6.79%
FLOKI
$0.00003401-7.48%
Audius
$0.33981660-7.29%
Gala
$0.04457013-7.54%
SXP
$0.59054874-6.58%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.31-5.87%
Celo
$0.65459732-7.95%
Qtum
$3.09-6.13%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000031-2.27%
Yearn Finance
$8,505.53-5.13%
Decred
$20.40-5.96%
ICON
$0.32206590-5.42%
Kusama
$33.93-7.71%
Ravencoin
$0.02529972-6.02%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.54-4.58%
JasmyCoin
$0.00628737-8.97%
Cartesi
$0.28839919-6.61%
Ankr
$0.03443528-6.81%
0x
$0.27739095-7.24%
Sushiswap
$1.11-7.74%
Helium
$1.80-4.39%
Bifrost
$0.06389856-0.31%
IoTeX
$0.02690655-7.17%
UMA Protocol
$2.00-5.53%
Band Protocol
$1.84-9.19%
Moonbeam
$0.37367662-7.08%
Waves
$2.16-2.70%
Joe
$0.62836873-6.73%
TerraUSD
$0.02139758-4.96%
Amp
$0.00372886-5.11%
Siacoin
$0.00406212-6.16%
NuCypher
$0.15003749+25.04%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19138780-2.77%
OMG Network
$1.36-7.43%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03695257-5.43%
Skale
$0.04296186-8.98%
MetisDAO
$30.74-10.06%
Wax
$0.07189031-4.73%
DigiByte
$0.00982534-5.70%
Polymath Network
$0.15344061+0.09%
Lisk
$1.05-5.00%
SafePal
$0.46394041-8.52%
Livepeer
$5.98-8.91%
Aragon
$3.71-0.46%
Nervos Network
$0.00423488-8.87%
Secret
$0.70566362-5.45%
Celsius
$0.30960821-10.99%
iExec RLC
$1.67-10.50%
Nano
$0.88514037-4.37%
Voyager Token
$0.39855151+13.08%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00291578-1.71%
Syscoin
$0.17185393-4.58%
Star Atlas
$0.00311256-5.58%
Numeraire
$18.12-5.74%
Dent
$0.00110287-8.23%
Civic
$0.10678867-4.72%
Ren
$0.10351744-8.73%
Spell Token
$0.00073246-7.11%
COTI
$0.08977307-8.12%
Bancor
$0.51437840-4.09%
Chromia
$0.16935301-9.06%
GAS
$3.31-5.65%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.89-6.68%
Keep Network
$0.16921748-3.87%
Steem
$0.23046512-6.43%
Augur
$7.86-4.45%
MOBOX
$0.53509404-3.87%
CEEK VR
$0.08416096-4.58%
WazirX
$0.17983023-5.01%
Request
$0.10191561-3.65%
NKN
$0.11590798-7.07%
XYO Network
$0.00517106-2.73%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.98+0.00%
Storj
$0.36985032-7.93%
Sun Token
$0.00593568-4.00%
Stormx
$0.00553387-7.78%
Serum
$0.19601314-7.58%
Orchid
$0.08532687-5.88%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26551832-8.63%
Moonriver
$8.62-7.23%
Polkastarter
$0.44535877-4.83%
Alpaca Finance
$0.28196927-2.96%
Verge
$0.00250669-2.79%
Raydium
$0.26851344-1.07%
Index Chain
$0.05586864-4.11%
Quickswap
$79.22-2.32%
Enzyme
$21.90-6.21%
CLV
$0.06449176-5.69%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00443854-5.81%
Harvest Finance
$34.83-4.85%
district0x
$0.02991976-5.32%
Kyber Network
$0.71879181-7.96%
SuperRare
$0.12811776-3.88%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08494349-4.49%
Quantstamp
$0.01674535-4.17%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.22194741-4.09%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00020876-7.30%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-3.53%
Holo
$0.00202178-7.57%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.53%
Saitama
$0.00166473-5.32%
Reef
$0.00283655-7.13%
LooksRare
$0.14447297-10.55%
WINkLink
$0.00008788-3.98%
Harmony
$0.02299660-7.63%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02016112-3.86%
Tether
$1.00+0.08%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.06%
Dai
$1.00+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

Sotheby's Auctioning Off Rare NFTs From 3AC's Seized Collection

The auction house said that 3AC's Grails collection includes "some of the most significant digital artworks ever assembled."

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconApr 19, 2023 at 6:54 p.m. UTC
Dmitri Cherniak, Ringers #879 (The Golden Goose)

Dmitri Cherniak, Ringers #879 (The Golden Goose)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerDaniel Alegre
CEOYuga Labs
Daniel Alegre - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear from Yuga Labs new CEO in his first public appearance since assuming the position.
Secure Your Seat

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerDaniel Alegre
CEOYuga Labs
Daniel Alegre - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear from Yuga Labs new CEO in his first public appearance since assuming the position.
Secure Your Seat

Auction house Sotheby's is preparing to sell an expansive collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seized from bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC).

Teneo, 3AC's liquidator, published a notice in February outlining its intent to sell an expansive list of NFTs estimated to be worth millions to recoup some losses. The Singapore-based hedge fund filed for bankruptcy in July.

In a press release on Wednesday, Sotheby's announced that it would be hosting a multi-part sale featuring NFTs from the Grails collection, formed as part of 3AC's asset portfolio primarily in 2021. Sotheby's refers to the contents of the Grails collection as "some of the most significant digital artworks ever assembled."

"This unparalleled collection will be released in chapters across various sales formats ranging from private sales to auctions and will occur across multiple locations globally, each one highlighting some of the most coveted and top grails," Sotheby's wrote in its description of the collection.

Highlights from the impressive portfolio include rare generative art pieces, like Dmitri Cherniak’s Ringers #879, Snowfro’s Chromie Squiggle #1780, Tyler Hobbs’ Fidenza #216, Larva Labs’ Zombie CryptoPunk #6649 and Autoglyph #187. The first sales from the collection will take place during Sotheby’s marquee sale week this May in New York.

“Collections are often representative of the time and the place from which they were formed, telling a unique story through their artworks," said Michael Bouhanna, Sotheby's head of digital art and NFTs. "This expansive collection marks an important moment in the rise of generative art on the blockchain in 2021, and was guided by the 3AC ethos of acquiring some of the highest quality and rarest works available on the market."

Teneo said in a statement that it chose to partner with Sotheby's digital art team on the sale "because we believe that they bring a best-in-class approach that will ultimately maximize the value of these assets on behalf of all creditors.”

The upcoming Sotheby's sales are not related to Starry Night Capital's impressive NFT portfolio. The Starry Night fund was set up by 3AC in partnership with well-known NFT collector Vincent Van Dough in August 2021. The NFTs in that collection were moved to a Gnosis Safe in October and are "presently subject to an application before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands," according to Teneo's February filing.

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Web3 news section, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs.

Read more about
NFTsWeb33ACThree Arrows CapitalSotheby’s