Trump Drops Second Series of Digital Trading Card Collection
Earlier this month, the floor price on the original Trump NFT collection jumped after the news of his indictment, but the new Series 2 release has sent the first collection’s price downward.
Despite his recent indictment, Donald Trump isn’t slowing down with his Web3 ambitions. The former U.S. president announced Tuesday the release of a "Series 2" of his NFT collection Trump Digital Trading Cards.
Trump shared the news on his social network Truth Social, telling followers that after “great success,” he’s expanding the collection with a second mint that’s now available to collectors.
While the tokens will be minted on the Polygon blockchain and remain at their original mint price of $99, the art, rarity traits and utility features will differ from the first collection. For starters, Series 2 includes 47,000 non-fungible tokens – 2,000 more than the first series released in December. It is perhaps a nod to his ambitions to return to the White House.
According to the Trump Digital Trading Card website, no 10 tokens will have the same features. Rather than a sweepstakes, collectors who purchase 47 tokens can claim a dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Collectors who purchase 100 tokens with a cryptocurrency will earn the dinner and a unique Trump-themed artwork.
Upon the news of the upcoming collection, the floor price of the original collection on secondary market OpenSea fell from nearly 0.4 ETH, or $840 to 0.2 ETH, or $420 – losing half of its value.
Trump released his first NFT collection in December, which sold out in hours. According to a recent filing from the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Trump earned between $500,000 and $1 million from the collection.
In April, the first collection’s value pumped on the secondary market due to the news of his arrest.
