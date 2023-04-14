MonkeDAO Plans to Buy Rights to Popular Solana Monkey Business NFT Collection for $2M

In February, decentralized Solana trading protocol Hadeswap acquired SMB from its original founders and transferred its ownership to HadesDAO, promising to respect the project's legacy. On Thursday, HadesDAO passed a proposal that would allow MonkeDAO to purchase the SMB intellectual property (IP) including "all rights, assets, accounts and keys from HadesDAO" for $2 million USDC. According to the proposal, this includes any legal registrations for the brand, SMB website code, ownership over the SMB Twitter and Discord channels and more.