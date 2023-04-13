Sotheby's Relaunches Glitch Digital Art Sale After Representation Backlash

“In co-curating Glitch: Beyond Binary, I aspired to present an eclectic ensemble of exceptional artists, each with their distinct vision and approach to the realm of glitch art," said Darkstone. "My selection process was driven by a desire to reveal the multifaceted nature of this genre, emphasizing the intricate links between digital experimentation, philosophical exploration, and the depth of human existence. Each artist's work serves as a visual enigma, urging viewers to examine and challenge the conventions that dictate our lives and our comprehension of art itself.”