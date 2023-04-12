Companies Behind Azuki NFTs and LINE FRIENDS Characters Join Forces For Web3 Expansion

The Azuki brand has faced some bumps along their roadmap, notably when Zagabond admitted in May 2022 that he had abandoned previous NFT projects. While he credited Azuki’s success to learning from the other project’s failures, the floor price for the NFTs fell after the news. More recently in January, 2023, the main Twitter account for Azuki was hacked to try to entice users to click on malicious links, which the team alerted their Discord community quickly while they fixed the issues.