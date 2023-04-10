Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Declares Now Is the 'Right Time' for Web3 Adoption

Bitcoin
$28,947.61+3.68%
Ethereum
$1,880.66+2.18%
XRP
$0.50792865+0.78%
Binance Coin
$313.56+0.54%
Cardano
$0.38997000+0.27%
Arbitrum
$1.20+2.62%
Dogecoin
$0.08371630+0.18%
Aptos
$11.14+0.72%
Stellar
$0.10358200-0.17%
Polygon
$1.11+1.06%
Solana
$20.45+1.54%
Chainlink
$7.27+2.35%
Polkadot
$6.19+0.39%
Binance USD
$0.99882490-0.37%
Crypto.com
$0.06788572-0.27%
Litecoin
$92.90+3.67%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001094+0.06%
Tron
$0.06671170+0.33%
Uniswap
$5.94+1.51%
Avalanche
$17.63+1.05%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,940.64+3.18%
Cosmos
$11.08+0.71%
Quant
$121.97+1.61%
Ethereum Classic
$20.61+1.59%
Monero
$156.74-1.59%
Internet Computer
$5.06+2.81%
dYdX
$2.47+0.31%
Bitcoin Cash
$125.83+1.16%
Lido DAO
$2.41+3.23%
Filecoin
$5.78+1.61%
Stepn
$0.36996377+0.61%
Hedera
$0.06542707+2.88%
Curve DAO Token
$1.01+0.36%
VeChain
$0.02446454+2.09%
NEAR Protocol
$2.01+2.36%
BLUR
$0.57508635+6.02%
ApeCoin
$4.23+0.69%
Algorand
$0.21595630+0.51%
EOS
$1.22+3.26%
Decentraland
$0.59718149+0.88%
The Graph
$0.14429876+2.27%
Fantom
$0.45964153+2.47%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.23-0.09%
Aave
$76.33+1.24%
NEO
$12.14+0.74%
Stacks
$0.85597765-0.27%
The Sandbox
$0.63748961+1.65%
Tezos
$1.11+2.21%
Theta
$1.05+0.66%
Elrond
$40.57+0.98%
Flow
$0.98656312+1.25%
Axie Infinity
$8.48+0.92%
Immutable X
$1.05+2.63%
Synthetix
$2.64+2.69%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99875852+4.25%
Luna Classic
$0.00012370-0.83%
Optimism
$2.26+1.06%
Chiliz
$0.12971662-0.38%
Maker
$708.27+2.05%
Bitcoin SV
$36.03+1.30%
PancakeSwap
$3.66+0.21%
Mina
$0.73245090+0.91%
Dash
$56.45+2.44%
IOTA
$0.22234218+0.65%
eCash
$0.00003160+0.83%
BitTorrent
$0.00000061-0.80%
Mask Network
$5.49-0.94%
Zcash
$38.81-0.07%
Convex Finance
$5.34+1.65%
PAX Gold
$2,010.56-0.90%
THORChain
$1.62+4.09%
Zilliqa
$0.02914294+1.05%
Injective Protocol
$5.89+3.54%
Loopring
$0.35417162+2.67%
Compound
$43.01+1.46%
Enjin
$0.42694956-1.92%
Kava.io
$0.88551961+3.00%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27587000+1.65%
FTX Token
$1.25-0.07%
Nexo
$0.66938924-0.28%
NEM
$0.04046442+1.89%
Woo Network
$0.21446758+4.81%
Fetch.ai
$0.34227955+3.53%
SXP
$0.62316861-0.50%
FLOKI
$0.00003442+0.26%
Celo
$0.68151625-1.53%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.05+2.27%
Qtum
$3.13+1.10%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032+0.21%
Decred
$21.21+0.80%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.32-1.26%
Yearn Finance
$8,532.95-0.10%
Ravencoin
$0.02582073+1.47%
Oasis Network
$0.06063575+3.94%
Gala
$0.04035958+1.92%
Audius
$0.30353725+1.11%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.42-1.17%
ICON
$0.31117805-2.63%
Kusama
$32.75+1.66%
Ankr
$0.03564533+3.31%
0x
$0.28161854-1.31%
Sushiswap
$1.12+2.19%
JasmyCoin
$0.00576394+1.56%
IoTeX
$0.02770392+1.04%
Bifrost
$0.06108341+0.60%
Band Protocol
$1.97+7.62%
UMA Protocol
$2.09+0.81%
Siacoin
$0.00425817+0.52%
Moonbeam
$0.37285417+0.96%
Waves
$2.14+0.43%
Amp
$0.00374359+1.37%
Helium
$1.46+1.42%
TerraUSD
$0.02130212-0.18%
OMG Network
$1.48+2.47%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04184842+3.78%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20499980+0.79%
Joe
$0.58869646+0.86%
Livepeer
$7.10+1.93%
Skale
$0.04185643+2.78%
Wax
$0.07396477+2.69%
Lisk
$1.11-0.59%
SafePal
$0.48859191+0.80%
DigiByte
$0.00975332+3.34%
MetisDAO
$28.86+5.07%
NuCypher
$0.11981929-0.01%
Polymath Network
$0.15289857-0.16%
Cartesi
$0.15086900+1.67%
Celsius
$0.34079551-2.03%
Nervos Network
$0.00419742+1.84%
Secret
$0.67448163+1.14%
iExec RLC
$1.72+3.43%
Aragon
$3.10+1.06%
Nano
$0.90625325+1.13%
Numeraire
$19.32-1.16%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00291022-1.49%
Star Atlas
$0.00319824+0.00%
Syscoin
$0.16691253+1.74%
Spell Token
$0.00078294+1.92%
Civic
$0.10835143+1.77%
Dent
$0.00107320+2.14%
Ren
$0.10590808+6.48%
Bancor
$0.53657070-6.89%
Voyager Token
$0.33772721+2.00%
GAS
$3.40+0.67%
Chromia
$0.17046622+5.10%
Keep Network
$0.17261881+0.74%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.76+1.32%
Augur
$7.99+0.27%
NKN
$0.13501250+2.27%
Steem
$0.21975897+1.13%
CEEK VR
$0.08592690+0.90%
COTI
$0.07714297+2.10%
WazirX
$0.18025256+1.01%
Request
$0.10154399-0.18%
MOBOX
$0.48378935+0.66%
XYO Network
$0.00545599-0.44%
Storj
$0.39517495+1.40%
Sun Token
$0.00628239+1.60%
Stormx
$0.00593232+1.15%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.58+0.79%
Orchid
$0.09074452+1.42%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27047555+2.98%
Moonriver
$8.60+1.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.29565582-0.64%
Serum
$0.17108550+0.65%
Polkastarter
$0.44680399+1.17%
Verge
$0.00259417+1.36%
Index Chain
$0.05562162+1.15%
Quickswap
$80.58-1.88%
Raydium
$0.23756314+0.96%
Enzyme
$22.85+2.18%
CLV
$0.06324827+0.19%
district0x
$0.03359423+11.57%
Harvest Finance
$37.19+4.14%
Kyber Network
$0.78140294+1.68%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00374797+3.80%
SuperRare
$0.12690874-0.93%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08895200-1.49%
Quantstamp
$0.01629882-2.20%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.22625829-5.22%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022278+0.44%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+2.50%
Holo
$0.00196972+2.20%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000000.32%
Saitama
$0.00165644-0.38%
Reef
$0.00282811+2.14%
LooksRare
$0.14419958+0.92%
WINkLink
$0.00008923+2.95%
Harmony
$0.02126267+2.87%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02119211-1.26%
Tether
$0.99932689-0.38%
USD Coin
$0.99868194-0.36%
Dai
$0.99811658-0.45%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Web3

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Declares Now Is the 'Right Time' for Web3 Adoption

Finance chief Paul Chan said in a blog post that despite recent volatility in crypto, now is the time to push forward Web3 technologies.

By Cam Thompson
AccessTimeIconApr 10, 2023 at 4:21 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 10, 2023 at 4:37 p.m. UTC
Hong Kong skyline (Ruslan Bardash/Unsplash)

(Ruslan Bardash/Unsplash)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerYat Siu
Co-Founder and Executive ChairmanAnimoca Brands
Yat Siu - Consensus 2023 speaker
Where is Web3 headed? Take a look to the future with this pioneering investor in the metaverse and NFTs.
Secure Your Seat

Cam Thompson is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerYat Siu
Co-Founder and Executive ChairmanAnimoca Brands
Yat Siu - Consensus 2023 speaker
Where is Web3 headed? Take a look to the future with this pioneering investor in the metaverse and NFTs.
Secure Your Seat

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Sunday in a blog post that although crypto markets have been highly volatile, it’s the “right time” to push Web3 adoption in the Chinese administrative region.

Chan said that in planning Hong Kong's budget he identified Web3 technologies as one of three focus areas to target.

The secretary said the cryptocurrency industry reminds him of the early days of the internet in the 2000s, with a large “bubble” that burst and weeded out players. As a result, the market was quieter and real-world use cases could be promoted.

“In order for Web3 to steadily take the road of innovative development, we will adopt a strategy that emphasizes both ‘proper regulation’ and ‘promoting development,’” said Chan. “In terms of proper supervision, in addition to ensuring financial security and preventing systemic risks, we will also do a good job in investor education and protection, and anti-money laundering.”

Chan noted that Hong Kong will host the Digital Economy Summit this week, a two-day event with a focus on analyzing the adoption of Web3 technologies at a state and global level.

Hong Kong officials have been laying plans to accelerate the adoption of Web3 and cryptocurrency. In February, Chan set aside $6.4 million of Hong Kong’s annual budget to be put towards investing in Web3 technologies.

Early Monday morning, crypto exchange Bitget created a $100 million fund to focus on Asian countries adopting Web3 technologies because, it said, regulations in the U.S. have forced many companies to look overseas. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s recent licensing changes for crypto exchanges are considered a possible positive sign for growth in Asia.

Read more: Yat Siu Says ‘Pro-Capitalist’ Asian Countries Are More Ready to Embrace Web3

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Cam Thompson

Cam Thompson is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Cam Thompson

Cam Thompson is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Read more about
Web3Hong KongAsiaBitget