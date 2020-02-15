CoinDesk Head of Research Noelle Acheson joins the Amun State of Crypto crew to discuss the advantages, disadvantages and eccentricities of crypto markets, exchanges, settlement and more.

In this deep-dive conversation, the group discusses the differences in the market microstructure between the crypto asset industry and traditional capital markets. The guests drew from their experience within traditional capital markets to explain the intricacies of the crypto market micro-structures and price discovery.