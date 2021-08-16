Watford F.C. players sported the dogecoin logo on their shirt sleeves as the soccer team returned to England’s top-tier Premier League on Saturday.
- The Shibu Inu meme-inspired crypto's logo appeared on Watford's shirts as part of the club's sponsorship deal with crypto-betting platform Stake.com.
- The deal is worth about £700,000 ($970,000), according to a report by The Athletic on Saturday.
- Stake.com announced in July that it would mark the sponsorship deal with the giveaway of 10 million DOGE ($3.5 million) on its platform.
- Dogecoin's debut on Watford shirts saw the North London club make a triumphant Premier League return with a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.