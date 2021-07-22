Premier League soccer team Watford FC has signed a multiyear sponsorship deal with crypto sports betting platform and casino Stake.com.
- The company will become the team's principal shirt sponsor from the start of the 2021/22 season, which kicks off Aug. 14, according to an announcement Thursday.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and Watford FC didn't respond to CoinDesk's request for more information by press time.
- Stake.com plans to commemorate the partnership with a 10 million DOGE ($1.9 million) giveaway on its international platform.
- The platform is also the official betting partner for mixed martial arts competition the Ultimate Fighting Championship in its Latin American and Asian markets.
- Stake.com is not available now to U.K. users, but it plans to change that in the near future with a partnership with gambling technology provider Aspire Global
- The partnership continues Watford's association with crypto-related firms, following its prior sponsorship deal Sportsbet.io.
- The team also brandished the bitcoin logo on its shirt sleeves as part of Sportsbet.io's sponsorship.
