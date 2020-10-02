Ethereum’s annual developer conference, ETHOnline, kicks off Friday afternoon. Instead of hopping from city to city like past Devcons, catch the latest Ethereum updates from your laptop at home.

Friday’s segments are free online here. The conference continues every Friday including October 9, 16, 23 and 30. Each day focuses on one area of interest for Ethereum developers and investors such decentralized finance (DeFi) or scaling Ethereum.

A hackathon with up to $100,000 in prizes also begins today and concludes Oct. 22.

For anyone so inclined, here’s what CoinDesk is watching today: