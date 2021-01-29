Crypto trading platform Voyager has gone off-line several times since Thursday due to “immense ongoing volume,” after its official Twitter account sent out multiple tweets encouraging users to buy and trade dogecoin (DOGE) on its app.

“We’re still working to stabilize our scalability, and performing system upgrades,” according to a tweet from Voyager. “We just wanted to keep you updated as we work to get the system back online. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

At press time, Voyager’s support team sent out at least four emails to its users addressing the service disruptions since the platform’s first tweet on Thursday about dogecoin. In that first tweet the trading platform asked users to tell their friends about Voyager with a link to guidance of how to buy and trade the skyrocketing cryptocurrency.

Angry users appear to have taken their dissatisfaction to Twitter, too. As one user wrote: “Voyager is the reason I missed out on [DOGE] at 25% this morning. I was digging it until my deposit was continually denied. The thousands I’ve missed out on brings much shame.”

A spokesperson representing Voyager has not responded to CoinDesk’s requests for comment.

In a Thursday email from Voyager’s support team reviewed by CoinDesk, Voyager claimed the service disruption was due to “an unexpected event from a system upgrade.” Another email sent on Friday noted “immense ongoing volume” from both “new accounts and trading.”