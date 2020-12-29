Publicly traded digital-asset brokerage Voyager Digital (OTC: VYGYF) was forced to take its system offline on Monday after a cyberattack compromised the exchange system.
- In a series of tweets, the Canada-based firm apologized and informed customers its domain name system (DNS) server was compromised but has since been recovered.
- “Unfortunately, I was faced with a tough choice today. We were alerted by our tracking system, and we decided to take the system offline. Safety and security of customer assets and information is paramount. I appreciate all the support of the community as we work through this,” tweeted Steve Ehrlich, co-founder and CEO of Voyager.
- Voyager reassured its customers no funds or personal information were compromised but warned it will take 24 hours to get its app back online again.
