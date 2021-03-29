Ethereum Foundation researcher Vlad Zamfir’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against CasperLabs’ use of the “Casper” mark was denied by a U.S. federal judge.

According to a court document filed on Friday, Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel of the U.S. Southern District Court of California said Zamfir had failed to demonstrate he was likely to suffer irreparable harm in the absence of an injunction.

The decision against Zamfir was due in part to the researcher’s delay in filing the motion to restrain CasperLabs from its use of the Casper trademark.

“Waiting until less than a week before [CasperLab’s] network launch and its affiliate’s token sale are set to begin bolsters the Court’s conclusion that [Zamfir] has not shown he is likely to suffer irreparable harm,” the document reads.

