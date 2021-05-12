Vitalik Buterin has told dog-themed memecoin creators to bark up another tree.

In a move that captivated the attention of Crypto Twitter on Wednesday, the Ethereum founder regifted tokens sent to his public wallet by the creators of Shiba Inu coin (SHIB), dogelon (ELON), Akita Inu (AKITA), mwDOGE (mwDOGE) and OURSHIB (OSHIB), blockchain records show.

Notably, Buterin donated 50 trillion SHIB tokens (worth a nominal $1.2 billion at press time) to the India Covid Relief Fund kicked off by Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal late last month. He also sent about $431 million of AKITA to Gitcoin, a public Ethereum-based fundraising platform, according to Etherscan.

Blockchain record showing transfer of SHIB tokens to an Indian COVID relief fund. (Etherscan)

Memecoin creators have been sending large amounts of their tokens to the Ethereum figurehead in recent days. CryptoSlate reported Monday Vitalik was sent trillions of SHIB tokens worth over $8 billion at one point.

We will explore layer 2 solutions to Ethereum's scalability issues in the Foundations track at Consensus by CoinDesk, our virtual experience May 24-27. Register here.

The memecoin mania has caused Ethereum gas fees to surge to staggering highs, perhaps animating the network’s founder to strike back.

With a multibillion-dollar net worth, Buterin can afford to be generous with tokens sent to him permissionlessly.

SHIB is down roughly 38% since Buterin started unloading but still boasts a market cap of $9 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.