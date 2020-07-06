The world’s largest payment network is looking for a developer with knowledge of Ethereum to work on a new blockchain-based application.
- Visa's job posting, first reported by Decrypt, says the payments giant is looking for a blockchain engineer with at least two years' experience with blockchain architecture, and decentralized applications (dapps).
- The successful candidate will join Visa B2B – its blockchain-based cross border payments platform that launched last June – at the company's global headquarters.
- The new hire will work as part of a team building a new "distributed application."
- Although primarily focused on Ethereum, the company is also interested in developers with knowledge building on Bitcoin, Ripple, or the R3 enterprise blockchain.
- Visa processes up to 150 million transactions worldwide every day, making it the largest payment network in the world.
- A former member of the Libra Association, Visa has expressed an interest in the potential for well-regulated blockchains to radically overhaul payments systems in emerging and developing markets.
- The job ad doesn't provide any more information on what the mentioned distributed application could be. CoinDesk has reached out to Visa for comment.
