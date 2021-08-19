Blockchain-based payments firm Wyre has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, allowing Wyre to integrate Visa’s technology and additional functionalities.
- Wyre said it will now be able to provide additional functionality to its users, allowing them to move money between crypto and fiat with two new offerings.
- Wyre’s push-to-debit program will now allow instant payouts of crypto holdings to users' bank accounts using the Visa debit cards.
- Secondly, Wyre’s card issuance program will allow its users to convert and spend their balances in real-time using Visa debit cards.
- The Visa Fintech Fast Track Program was launched in the U.S. in July 2019 to enable fintech startups to leverage Visa’s network, resources and services to scale quickly.
- Visa’s program will also give Wyre direct access to its partner network as well as its experts who can help expand their business in the most efficient way possible, said the firm in a press release.
