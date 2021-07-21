Prominent Ethereum developer Virgil Griffith has been remanded in custody, Inner City Press, a public interest organization that’s known for investigating the banking industry, reported Wednesday.
- The developer was previously charged for violating U.S. sanctions law in North Korea by assisting the Communist country in circumventing sanctions through the use of crypto.
- U.S. prosecutors have been arguing Griffith should be returned to jail after violating his bail conditions earlier this month.
- It is unclear whether Griffith is being remanded based on his violation of bail conditions or something else.
- CoinDesk attempted to contact Griffith's lawyer, but has yet to receive a reply.
- Jason Gottlieb of Morrison Cohen LLP, a lawyer not representing Griffith, previously said "it is insane to remand someone to custody for this purported bail violation. The prosecutors are being incredibly heavy-handed and punitive."
