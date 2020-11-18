From “Tulip Mania” to “the World’s Reserve Currency,” Vijay’s valuation models show the full range of bitcoin’s long-term possibilities.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com and Nexo.io.

Vijay Boyapati’s “The Bullish Case for Bitcoin” is one of the most influential articles in the history of the industry – even being assigned reading from MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor as he tried to convince his board on the merits of what would become its big bitcoin move.