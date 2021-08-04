Victory Capital has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI).
- The Nasdaq-listed company filed an S-1 form to the regulator Wednesday, adding its name to a long list of crypto ETF hopefuls in the U.S.
- The SEC is reviewing more than a dozen similar applications and has yet to approve a single one. Some applicants have had their approval windows extended more than once.
- Victory Capital revealed its plans to enter the crypto market in June through a private fund tracking the NCI aimed at accredited investors.
- The firm also announced its intention to launch private funds that mirrored equivalent Nasdaq indexes tracking the performances of bitcoin and ether.
