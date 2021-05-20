White Star Capital, a tech-focused venture capital firm, has closed a $50 million fund dedicated to investing in blockchain firms and cryptocurrency networks.

  • Announced in an emailed press release on Thursday, White Star said the Digital Asset Fund had passed its original target of $20 million and is backed by institutional investors and corporations including Bpifrance and Ubisoft.
  • The news marks White Star's first specialized blockchain and digital assets fund.
  • The digital assets fund will be managed by White Star general partner Sep Alavi and principal investors Thomas Klocanas and Sanjay Zimmermann.
  • It will initially invest between $500,000 and $3 million into 15 to 20 startups, focusing primarily on North America and Europe.
  • Six investments have already been made in firms including dfuse, Multis, Paraswap, Rally, Ledn and Safello, a Swedish crypto exchange that recently went public on the Nasdaq First North.

