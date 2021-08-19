Venture capital firm FinTech Collective has raised $250 million for its new strategy focused on decentralized finance (DeFi).
- Of the $250 million, $200 million will be used to focus on the firm’s early-stage investments, and $50 million will be used to support open-source, financial protocols and applications being built on Ethereum platforms, the firm said in a press release.
- FinTech Collective's new DeFi strategy will invest across the decentralized finance space in both equity and liquid tokens.
- The funding round brings the firm’s total assets under management to over $500 million.
- In FinTech Collective’s current portfolio, 20% of the investments are in blockchain and DeFi, including five fintech unicorns valued at more than a billion dollars.
- The firm invests globally and has 53 companies operating in the United States, Latin America, the U.K./Europe, and Africa.
