Investment firm VanEck filed a new draft prospectus for a bitcoin futures mutual fund with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday. 

  • According to the prospectus, the “Bitcoin Strategy Fund” will invest in bitcoin futures contracts as well as pooled investment vehicles and exchange-traded products (ETPs) with exposure to bitcoin. However, the fund will not invest in bitcoin or other digital assets directly.
  • The fund will invest in bitcoin futures through a subsidiary in the Cayman Islands and the portfolio will be managed by Gregory Krenzer. The fund’s fee structure was left blank in the document.
  • Meanwhile, VanEck has a proposed bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) under review in the U.S. Earlier this month, the SEC delayed passing judgment on the VanEck Bitcoin Trust for a second time.
  • In Europe, VanEck launched a thematic ETF last month offering exposure to companies in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. The vehicle is meant to rival a similar offering from asset manager Bitwise.

