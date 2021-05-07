Exchange-traded fund (ETF) startup VanEck has filed for an ether-based ETF, public records show.

The company, which currently has a proposed bitcoin ETF under review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed an ether ETF on Friday that would allow retail and institutional traders to gain exposure to the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap without requiring them to directly invest in it.

VanEck intends to work with Cboe BZX Exchange on the offering. The same exchange is providing support for VanEck’s proposed bitcoin ETF. The SEC has postponed any decision on VanEck’s bitcoin ETF proposal to next month. In the past, the SEC has taken as much time as it legally can, about 240 days, to evaluate ETF proposals.

The federal securities regulator has yet to approve an ETF in the U.S.