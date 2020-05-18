A blueprint for redesigning society as the world shifts from the Industrial Age to the Knowledge Age.
Albert Wenger is a partner at Union Square Ventures as well as a prolific thinker and writer. His “World After Capital” is an evolving digital book project that looks at a set of megatrend shifts as the world moves between economic paradigms from the Industrial Age to the Knowledge Age.
In this wide-ranging conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- Why attention is at the center of the new Knowledge Age
- Why markets can’t price crucial needs such as pandemic preparedness
- Why the new era will be defined by three categories of freedoms: economic freedom, information freedom and psychological freedom
- Why universal basic income has an important role to play in economic freedom
- How UBI could avoid political capture
- Why technology is inherently deflationary
- Why real estate, education and health care should be much cheaper than they are
- Why community currencies could be a key innovation from the current crisis
