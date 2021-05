The U.S. Department of the Treasury is calling for businesses that receive transfers of more than $10,000 in crypto to report them to the Internal Revenue Service.

The requirement is on par with transfers of $10,000 and more in U.S. dollars. The Treasury report highlighted virtual currencies and cash as potential ways to hide income from the government.

“Despite constituting a relatively small portion of business income today, cryptocurrency transactions are likely to rise in importance in the next decade, especially in the presence of a broad-based financial account reporting regime,” the department wrote.

The move comes at a time in which U.S. regulators are tracking the movement of cryptocurrencies more closely.

Subscribe to , By signing up, you will receive emails about CoinDesk products and you agree to our terms & conditions and privacy policy

In November, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) proposed lowering the threshold at which banks must collect and store fund trans information, reducing it from $3,000 to $250 for any transfers – crypto or fiat – that go outside the U.S.

In December, FinCEN proposed a rule requiring crypto exchanges to collect counterparty information from transactions sent to “unhosted wallets” dubbed “Requirements for Certain Transactions Involving Convertible Virtual Currency or Digital Assets.”