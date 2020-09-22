The service branch protecting U.S. interests outside the stratosphere may use blockchain to render its computer systems, on earth and in space, unhackable.
- Last week, Xage Security won a contract from the United States Space Force (USSF) to develop and roll out a blockchain-based data protection system across its networks.
- Called the Xage Security Fabric, the blockchain verifies data and protects the network from third party intervention, so confidential data sent from satellites to earth isn't intercepted en-route.
- It also ensures security remains consistent across the entire USSF network, preventing hackers and other malicious entities from identifying and exploiting any weak spots.
- Per a release, Xage's CEO Duncan Greatwood said blockchain allowed USSF to ensure effective domain resilience across all assets and data elements on its network.
- Xage inked a similar agreement with the United States Air Force last December, which wanted to evaluate the Security Fabric platform.
