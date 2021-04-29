A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a SIM swapping scheme targeting social media personalities he thought possessed large amounts of cryptocurrency.

Eric Meiggs admitted he and one other co-conspirator focused their attacks on those they considered “OG” or “original gangster” of crypto social media, according to an announcement by the Department of Justice Wednesday.

A well-worn tactic known as SIM-swapping – a scam involving fooling cellphone carriers into swapping access with a SIM that has been compromised – was used in order to gain access to a person’s financial and crypto accounts.

Ten victims from around the U.S. fell victim to their scheme who managed to steal more than $530,000 in crypto, according to the release. Meiggs also took control of two victim’s “OG” social media accounts. The accounts involved were not named.