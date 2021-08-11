Senators voted 50-49 along party lines to support a $3.5 trillion blueprint for President Joe Biden’s agenda.
- The bill paves the way of expansion of federal involvement in reducing poverty, protecting the environment and improving care for the elderly, Bloomberg reported.
- Bitcoin barely reacted to the vote, holding above $46,000.
- The bill follows the more fractious $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed Tuesday and included contentious tax-reporting provisions on the crypto community.
