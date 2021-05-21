The U.S. government has asked victims of a 2017 hack that resulted in the theft of at least $1.4 million of cryptocurrency to come forward.
- The request from the Office of the United States Attorney and Secret Service announced Thursday follows the 2019 indictment of Anthony Tyler Nashatka, also known as “psycho.”
- Along with a co-conspirator, Nashatka was indicted for conspiring to obtain the private keys of hundreds of EtherDelta’s users in order to steal their crypto.
- The indictment described how at least $1.4 million was transferred to a wallet controlled by Nashatka and his co-conspirators, including $800,000 from a single victim.
- Anyone with questions or concerns about their EtherDelta account, including those who believe they were victimized, is asked to fill in a questionnaire on the Department of Justice’s website.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.