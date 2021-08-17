United Wholesale Mortgage plans to accept cryptocurrency payments – likely bitcoin – later this year in an apparent first for the U.S. mortgage industry, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Michigan-based lender will start by taking bitcoin but is looking into ether and other cryptocurrencies as well, CEO Mat Ishbia told the paper. “We’re going to walk before we run,” he said while emphasizing UWM wanted its crypto service to be first to market.

UWM is a national mortgage lender that had $59.2 billion in loan volume last quarter. Ishbia announced UWM’s crypto policy during an earnings call on Monday.

The notion of paying down a mortgage with cryptocurrency is not entirely new. Earlier this month, a Spanish opposition party submitted a bill that would allow such payments. Other projects would see bitcoin become collateral for mortgages and loans.