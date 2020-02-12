One of the world's largest defense contractors is seeking "cryptocurrency exploiters" to support a client based in Washington, D.C.

Advertised on LinkedIn, the Virginia-based arm of BAE Systems is searching for candidates who can "demonstrate proficiency in cryptocurrency" and can move to the U.S. capital to "support a client’s operational requirements."

Successful candidates will either have to be a certified bitcoin professional or expert (CBP/X) – industry-standard certifications – or have a "substantive understanding" of cryptocurrencies. That will include expertise in elliptic curve algorithms and zero-knowledge proofs, as well as "hands-on experience analyzing Smart Contract vulnerabilities," the advert reads.

Candidates will also need to understand how cryptocurrencies operate at a source code level, according to the advert, as well as "understand privacy coins, wallet types, full and light nodes, virtual currency payment processors, secure payment protocols and other issues related to the currency."

BAE Systems Inc. is one of the largest contractors for the U.S. Department of Defense, supplying them with military hardware, as well as advanced electronics and technology solutions.

BAE's advert does not disclose who the client is, but does say the role requires candidates to have security clearance from Polygraph, a lie detector test usually reserved for positions that handle sensitive information.

Candidates will be expected to interact with personnel at "all levels" within the client organization and will require experience in "supporting operations or familiarity with the Intelligence Community." They will also need to have at least six years of relevant work experience.

U.S. authorities are increasing their interest in analyzing cryptocurrencies. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis made more than $10 million in 2019 from 10 federal government contracts.

BAE's ad for cryptocurrency specialists has been posted for some months, but has so far received fewer than 25 applicants.