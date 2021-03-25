The press release writers at the U.S. government’s General Service Administration (GSA) are gushing about “cryptocurrency spring fever.” It might not be a coincidence that the agency plans to sell more than $300,000 worth of bitcoin at an auction next week.

According to an announcement posted Wednesday on the agency’s website, the GSA is offering commission-free bidding on 6.79 BTC, divided into 10 lots. On Thursday, bitcoin was changing hands around $50,800, so the total amount set for auction works out to roughly $345,000. The auction will take place on the GSA Auctions website, starting on March 29 at 5 p.m. ET.

“Get ready for cryptocurrency spring fever on GSA Auctions,” according to the press release. “It’s time to let your bitcoin portfolio bloom by placing a winning bid during GSA Auctions’ upcoming cryptocurrency sale.”

The auction comes just weeks after the GSA conducted its first auction of bitcoin – a chunk of 0.7501 BTC that went for $53,104.