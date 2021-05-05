The U.S. Federal Reserve has proposed guidelines that would give “novel types of banking charters” access to the Fed’s payments rails.

The central bank invited public comment on the guidelines for the next 60 days.

The “Account Access Guidelines for the Reserve Banks” would have direct bearing on Wyoming special purpose depository institutions (SPDIs) said U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis. SPDIs are custodian banks for digital assets that provide safekeeping and fiat on-ramps. Access to Fed payments has long been a talking point for SPDI proponents.