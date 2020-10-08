U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr announced Thursday the release of “Cryptocurrency: An Enforcement Framework,” a roadmap for policing the cryptocurrency landscape.
- The framework provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging threats and enforcement challenges associated with the increasing prevalence and use of cryptocurrency, Barr said.
- An 83 page document accompanying the release included three sections – threat overview, law, and future strategies – to guide DOJ's handling of the space.
- The document's release comes two years after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions convened a "Cyber-Digital Task force" to study the ramifications of technological advances.
- “Despite its relatively brief existence, this technology already plays a role in many of the most significant criminal and national security threats our nation faces," said Sujit Raman, chair, Attorney General’s Cyber-Digital Task Force, which wrote the report.
This is a developing story
