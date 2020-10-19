Russia’s most notorious state cyberhackers used bitcoin to cover their ties to critical hacking campaign “infrastructure” such as servers and domain names, according to an indictment unsealed Monday by U.S. prosecutors.
- Six members of Russia's state-run hacking teams who allegedly targeted "thousands" of victims across companies, political campaigns, governments and the 2018 Winter Olympics through Russian Military Unit 7445 are named in the suit.
- Prosecutors also allege they were responsible for 2017's catastrophic "NotPetya" malware attack that caused billions of dollars in damage. Security researchers have made such claims before.
- NotPetya was based on the petya bitcoin ransomware exploit but with a malicious twist, prosecutors allege: "Even if victims paid the ransom ($300 worth of bitcoin), the Conspirators would not be able to decrypt and recover the victims' computer files."
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.